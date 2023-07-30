Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEYGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.64%. Seiko Epson updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.50-$1.50 EPS.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

