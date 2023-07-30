Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.64%. Seiko Epson updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.50-$1.50 EPS.
Seiko Epson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Seiko Epson
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seiko Epson
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.