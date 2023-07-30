Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $315.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $280.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.91.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

