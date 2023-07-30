Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Increases By 58.3%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of ACXP opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.95. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACXP Free Report ) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

