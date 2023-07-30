Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Increases By 58.3%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of ACXP opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.95. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.85.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
