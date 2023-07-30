Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Declines By 19.3%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BOSC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 21,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,633. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

