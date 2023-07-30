Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Grows By 36.4%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock remained flat at $28.41 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,448. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.2979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
