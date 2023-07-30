Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Decreases By 14.6%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $13.01.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
