Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Increases By 45.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 275,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71.

BYD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

