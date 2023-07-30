Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Drops By 20.0%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF remained flat at C$9.86 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.66. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.43.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.