Short Interest in CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Declines By 33.3%

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCFN remained flat at $40.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805. CCFNB Bancorp has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

CCFNB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. CCFNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

