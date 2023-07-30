Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Grows By 39.3%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of DSNY stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

