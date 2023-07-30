Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Drops By 25.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.5 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

EGHSF remained flat at $24.15 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

