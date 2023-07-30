Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Drops By 25.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.5 days.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
EGHSF remained flat at $24.15 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.
About Enghouse Systems
