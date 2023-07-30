Short Interest in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Rises By 15.8%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 266,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
enVVeno Medical Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:NVNO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 39,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. enVVeno Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
