Short Interest in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Rises By 15.8%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 266,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

enVVeno Medical Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NVNO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 39,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. enVVeno Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in enVVeno Medical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVNO Free Report ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of enVVeno Medical worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Articles

