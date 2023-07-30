Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Increases By 45.0%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of MRAM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,359. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $71,679.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,907 shares of company stock valued at $126,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

