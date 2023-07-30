Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Rises By 53.3%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.1 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 4,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

