Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Expands By 50.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of GLXZ remained flat at $2.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.49. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
