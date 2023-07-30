Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Expands By 50.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of GLXZ remained flat at $2.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.49. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

