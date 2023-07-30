Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Expands By 54.1%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Genetic Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GENE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,989. Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Genetic Technologies worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

