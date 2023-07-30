Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Expands By 15.8%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,855. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,501,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $18,446,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 957,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 227,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,508,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
