Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Expands By 15.8%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,855. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -9.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,501,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $18,446,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 957,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 227,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,508,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.