Short Interest in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Grows By 16.5%

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 13,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.94 on Friday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

