Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Grows By 46.4%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 839.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,652. The stock has a market cap of $691.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. James River Group has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

