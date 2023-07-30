Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Expands By 45.8%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MOGU Trading Down 2.5 %

MOGU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. MOGU has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

