Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Expands By 60.2%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,571. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Movano news, CFO Jeremy Cogan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 723,649 shares in the company, valued at $723,649. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Fairbairn purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 528,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Movano by 860.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOVE opened at $1.40 on Friday. Movano has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

