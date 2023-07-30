Short Interest in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Increases By 31.6%

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investor AB bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 45,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,666. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

