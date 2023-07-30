Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Increases By 20.0%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 352.5 days.

Nitori Stock Performance

Shares of NCLTF stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50. Nitori has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $143.58.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the real estate leasing; advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

