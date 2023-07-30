Short Interest in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expands By 15.3%

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $176.22. 87,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. Novanta’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

