Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Decreases By 36.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,001. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

