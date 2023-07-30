Short Interest in PHP/MYR (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Expands By 29.3%

PHP/MYR (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PHP/MYR Stock Performance

ESKYF stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,124. PHP/MYR has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57.

About PHP/MYR

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

