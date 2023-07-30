Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Rises By 15.8%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 1.3 %

PHXHF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1129 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

