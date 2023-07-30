Short Interest in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Decreases By 18.6%

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,945,175.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,412 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,655. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

PTC Trading Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,315. PTC has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average is $132.01.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

