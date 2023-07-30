Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Rises By 17.6%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 723,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF remained flat at $15.50 during trading on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Featured Articles

