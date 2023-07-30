Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Decreases By 23.4%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of REVBW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 3,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
