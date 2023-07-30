Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Expands By 23.6%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,599 shares of company stock valued at $91,358. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $2.20. 9,226,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,460. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 567.88%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

