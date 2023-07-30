Short Interest in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Increases By 19.5%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 684,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,077. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

SAGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

