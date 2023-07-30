Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Drops By 19.0%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 28,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 2,919,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.59.
Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
See Also
