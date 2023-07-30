Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Drops By 19.0%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 28,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 2,919,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

