Short Interest in Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Increases By 32.6%

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 1000 Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) by 354.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,241 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 24.04% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strive 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

