Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Grows By 34.5%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.12 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. State Street Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $242,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

