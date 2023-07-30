Short Interest in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Increases By 16.2%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 233.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 63.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $52.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.10. 734,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,062. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.69.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

