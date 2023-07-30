Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Expands By 33.4%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 129,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.33. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.