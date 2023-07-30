Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Expands By 33.4%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 129,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.33. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TOMI Environmental Solutions
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.