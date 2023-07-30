Short Interest in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Declines By 21.1%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 141.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975 in the last 90 days. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 1,123,128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after buying an additional 750,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VIZIO by 588.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 623,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

