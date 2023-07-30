Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Decreases By 19.5%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WMC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 106,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a current ratio of 726.41. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

