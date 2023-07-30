Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Expands By 29.6%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

YUEIY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

