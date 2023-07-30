Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 505,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 265,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,010. The firm has a market cap of $590.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

