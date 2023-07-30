Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Stock Performance

SOHU opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. Sohu.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $18.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.71 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.