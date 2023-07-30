Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $442.19 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $442.19 million and $787.49 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,183.27 or 1.00051569 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02899936 USD and is up 10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.