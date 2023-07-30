S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

S&P Global stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.94.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

