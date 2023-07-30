Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lowered by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,321,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

