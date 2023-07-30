Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stericycle Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SRCL traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 852,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 36.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 76.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

