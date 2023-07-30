Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY23 guidance to EUR 0.58-0.62 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.71 ($0.79) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €31.17 ($34.63). 420,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($15.23) and a fifty-two week high of €34.33 ($38.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.57 and its 200-day moving average is €26.02.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.16) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

