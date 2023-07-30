StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.