StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

