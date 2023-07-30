StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

