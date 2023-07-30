StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGL opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of The LGL Group
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.