StockNews.com Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

